Buzzcocks announce Brighton concert at Concorde 2

Posted On 28 Jul 2021 at 6:43 pm
Buzzcocks live in Brighton 20th October 2016 (pic Ian Bourn Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The Concorde 2 and local concert promoters JOY. have announced that punk legends Buzzcocks will be performing live in Brighton next year as part of their 16-date UK tour.

Concorde 2 (pic Julia Do Om) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The date for your diary is Thursday 3rd March 2022. The tickets will go on sale on Friday 30th July 2021 at 10:00am from HERE, HERE and other ticket agencies.

Selection of Buzzcocks singles (click on image to enlarge!)

Buzzcocks were one of the most influential acts to arise in the first wave of the punk rock era, with their crisp melodies, Pete Shelley’s biting lyrics along with Steve Diggle’s and Shelley’s driving guitars, Buzzcocks were the go to pop punk band of the late 70’s into the early 1980’s.

Buzzcocks live at Concorde 2, Brighton 20th October 2016 (pic Ian Bourn Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

They will make a welcome return to the legendary Concorde 2 venue after a five and half year gap, having last played live there on 20th October 2016.

Pete Shelley (RIP) live at Concorde 2, Brighton 20th October 2016 (pic Ian Bourn Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

This was to be Pete Shelley’s (real name Peter McNeish – born 1955), last appearance in Brighton as he sadly passed away on 6th December 2018 at the tender age of just 63. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team reported on his passing at the time with the following post Buzzcocks frontman Pete Shelley has died”.

Selection of Buzzcocks albums (click on image to enlarge!)

The band decided to carry on no doubt in Shelley’s honour and current Buzzcocks lineup features founder member Steve Diggle on vocals and guitar, as well as Chris Remington on bass and Danny Farrant on drums.

Buzzcocks ‘Singles Going Steady’ compilation album (click on image to enlarge!)

There is so much to learn about this highly influential band for a new fan, so I guess the best place to start world be visiting Wikipedia and if there’s ever only going to be just one Buzzcocks record that you buy in your lifetime then the November 1981 compilation album ‘Singles Going Steady’ must be it! Mind you, having said that, after you have played the record a few times, you will want to purchase many more!

www.buzzcocks.com

Tour flyer

