Brighton pub may be forced to close

Sussex Police have asked for a review of Molly Malone’s alcohol licence after a “serious” incident at the West Street pub.

On Tuesday 6 July a Sussex Police superintendent, whose name has not been revealed, asked Brighton and Hove City Council to review the pub’s licence.

The force was “of the opinion that the premises are associated with serious crime and serious disorder”.

The letter was written during the Euro 2020 football finals when the police had to deal with some alcohol-related disorder in the centre of Brighton.

A report setting out why Sussex Police want the premises licence reviewed has been redacted.

The pub is owned by Indigo Leisure and can currently serve alcohol from 10am to 4am from Monday to Saturday and from noon to 4am on Sundays.

Three councillors are due to review the licence on Tuesday (3 August) at a virtual meeting starting at 10am.

The hearing is due to be webcast on the council website.