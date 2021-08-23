Brighton and Hove Albion: Florin is a spent force at the Amex

Despite the strenuous efforts to sign him back in 2018, his eye for goal and ability to score when Albion needed it most. Florin Andone is off on loan again for the season.

Andone is going back to La Liga although this time with Cadiz.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter said: “This represents a good move for all parties, with the potential for Florin to play regular football, something he hasn’t had the chance to do in the last year or so due to injury.

“He has worked really hard on his rehabilitation, is ready to play and now wants to be playing regularly.

“We wish him well for the loan spell and the season ahead in La Liga.”

Albion said: “Florin Andone has joined La Liga side Cadiz on loan for the 2021-22 season, subject to international clearance.

“The 28-year-old missed the entirety of last season due to a serious knee injury he sustained while out on loan with Turkish side Galatasaray.

“He has made 30 appearances for Albion since joining from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018, scoring six goals.”