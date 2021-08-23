Les Bods & Little Triggers Brighton concert review

Brighton’s Garage Rockers LES BODS are back on the case along with Liverpool based Little Triggers.

Both bands were tonight performing live courtesy of Blue Door Music Productions at the ever popular Green Door Store, located nestling beneath Brighton’s main railway station at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton, BN1 4FQ.

LES BODS were originally formed way back in pre pandemic times in 2019 as a two piece band consisting of two Harry’s, who were friends attempting to get away from day to day busy lives. They wanted to make and play music together. Along the way they added Sam in their ranks and thus became a trio. I have been fortunate to have previously seen these guys play a couple of times already and have filmed them for a video shoot in Concorde 2.

LES BODS produce what can only be described as a pure all out tight sound of electrifying garage/psychedelic rock. The sound produced is heavily laden with distorted riffs and intense bass lines that drills through you and hits the lower intestine! In addition, not forgetting the patterns and fills from the drums. Put it all together and it just sucks you in. This is a highly talented team of musicians with a solid collection of tunes and a great stage presence.

They are for fans of L.A WITCH, Ty Segall, The Howlers, The Black Keys, The Oh Sees and King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard. In May 2020 they released their debut single ‘People’ and have gained considerable support from over 70 countries in their first year as a band and now have unleashed a new single, which is titled ‘Free Your Mind’.

LES BODS have played many of the venues and stages in and around Brighton and in my opinion are now well established on the local alternative music scene. And, judging by tonight’s live set, it’s well deserved.

The guys took to the stage as the rather tasty back lighting and effects sparked up. A psychedelic backdrop of the band and a vivid mix of patterns and colours. Innerstrings provided the light show for the gig.

The sound mix for LES BODS was spot on, nice and loud but precise and all the vocals and instruments were clear. The set tonight included numbers such as ‘Free Your Mind’, ‘Level Dweller’ and the sublime single ‘People’.

Disaster struck as Harry’s string broke, not surprising as he was really unleashing it tonight! The band kept things going as the errant string was replaced and they gave us an instrumental fill. This was so professionally done that if you had not seen the string being replaced you would not have known of the problem. It happens I guess, it’s Rock and Roll and yes live!! It was so good to say that after the last eighteen months.

It was busy in The Green Door Store for the guys, and their finely crafted set rattled along perfectly. Another recently released track, during lockdown, ‘Tea Stain’ heralded sadly the beginning of the end for us. The hour was over before we realised it. That was a great fun session and the dancing and happy crowd showed their appreciation.

After the set, I had a chat with Harry, sweat still running down his face. He looked so happy, and he was out taking in the cool night air. He and the band were thrilled to see so many people come out to see them play. I asked about one of the tunes I had not recognised. He said it was a new song, but didn’t really have a title for it so we agreed to name it “The Untitled track”.

So lets hope there is something new for us to look forward to from LES BODS very soon! I for one will be down near the front, as the quality of the performance and material may mean these smaller venues could be left behind. This is a great band – so get your bod to see Les Bods. Stunning set.

Check them out on Bandcamp and YouTube.

Support tonight came from Little Triggers, who hail from Merseyside and they are purveyors of some damn fine rock n’ roll.

I saw them previously when they had just dropped their superb ‘Loaded Gun’ album. It made my list of top 10 albums of that year. They created quite a stir when they played Brighton in the past. I have been waiting to see the guys play down here again for a while as their tour in April 2020 would have seen them at The Hope and Ruin, had it not been for Covid 19! So the guys had last been in Brighton early in January 2020 and it was at The Green Door Store.

These guys are fantastic and those lucky enough to see them and hear them, will know that they are loud – but – seriously good with it. The band underwent a total restructure about a year ago and now are just a duo consisting of Tom guitar/vox and Jay drums/bv’s, but strangely now have double the power from the previous extended line-up. Recent appearances both home and abroad are a testament to the bands’ fiery live performances.

On arrival, a huge blast for a soundcheck almost knocked me off my feet, thus confirming that the “sound” was still there along with the intensity of their delivery. Thank goodness!

The hook laden guitar riffs I love fired up from Tom. In came Jay as he started stomping on those drums. I had to do a double just to make sure there were still only two of them! The sound fired out into the Green Door Store was incredible, and yes just as loud.

Little Triggers had started to pull quite a crowd during their short but massively intense 40 minutes of rock and roll and blues which smashed its way around the venue. We had some superb album tracks ‘Giving Me Up’, ‘I’m Alright’, ‘Loaded Gun’ and more from that fine slice of treasured vinyl.

There is a twist to their sound, it’s almost vintage 70s rock which, whilst sounding familiar somehow. It will catch you out as the songs twist and turn. These fellas rock with a capital R. Throw AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, and Brighton band SONS into a pot – et voilà ! you have Little Triggers. Metal with a slight punk tinge is the order of the day.

Tom also hinted at a new material due for imminent release. We had the lockdown released single ‘Burn’ and a new storming tune called ‘High Time’. ‘Rock And Roll’ and ‘Loaded Gun’ closed things down. The guys left the stage to a well deserved applause and cheer, the amps and guitar still growling!

Chatting with the guys after their set, they seemed really happy with how things had gone and the superb feedback they were getting. There was mention of a new EP and more music to be released. The vinyl sold out, and great to see T Shirts and badges and other merch going for both bands. They got themselves a good few new followers tonight. This, Ladies and Gentlemen, is après lockdown rock and roll live performed by a band oozing with talent and charm, and with a twist that grabs you. Hell! What an energy fuelled blast of fresh air they are. Well worth a visit to see these guys live, they really put on a show, highly recommended! Keep going Little Triggers!

Check them out on Bandcamp and YouTube.