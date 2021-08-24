Molchat Doma announce Brighton gig at Patterns

Molchat Doma (translated as “Houses Are Silent”), founded in 2017 in Minsk, Belarus, stands at the intersection of post-punk, new-wave and synth-pop. Dark yet danceable, and with a heavy dose of goth ethos, their music is reminiscent of the masters that predate them, but make no mistake: Molchat Doma creates a sound and meaning that is immediately recognizable as all their own.

The band is comprised of Egor Shkutko, who sings the Russian lyrics in his deep monotone, Roman Komogortsev on guitar, synths, and drum machine, and Pavel Kozlov on bass and synths.

When their debut album ‘S Krysh Nashikh Domov’ was released in 2017, it announced a bold new voice in underground music. The album found a passionate audience on Bandcamp and other streaming services and was released on CD and cassette.

Second LP ‘Etazhi’ (meaning “Floors”) was first released in 2018 on Berlin-based Detriti Records. It became a viral hit, garnering over one million views on YouTube and becoming a legitimate phenomenon on Bandcamp. Six separate vinyl pressings of the album sold out before Sacred Bones signed the band in early 2020 and brought both records back into print for good. The signing was celebrated with the band’s first ever London show, which saw tickets sell so fast that the venue was upgraded twice and eventually had the iconic Scala packed to the rafters for a rapturously received show, mere weeks before lockdown came into force.

The song ‘Sudno’ hasn’t left the global top viral on Spotify since April 2020. Despite playing to packed clubs no matter whether it’s in London, Warsaw, Helsinki, Belgrad, or Berlin, they are still flying under the radar in their native Belarus.

Molchat Doma are for fans of Antipole, Clan Of Xymox, Sisters Of Mercy and The Cure. They will be playing live in Brighton at Patterns (which is located at 10 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL) on Sunday 21st November 2021. Purchase your tickets HERE, HERE, HERE or from Resident music.

Discography:

С крыш наших домов / ‘S Krish Nashih Domov’ (LP, 2017)

Коммерсанты / ‘Kommersanty’ (EP, 2017)

Этажи / ‘Etazhi’ (LP, 2018)

Монумент / ‘Monument’ (LP, 2020)

Lineup:

Egor Shkutko — Vocals

Roman Komogortsev — Guitar, Synth & Drum Machine

Pavel Kozlov — Bass Guitar & Synth

Investigate their merch HERE.

