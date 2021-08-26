Brighton and Hove Albion finally throw in the Tau

South African striker Percy Tau will leave Brighton and Hove Albion, having agreed a permanent move to Egyptian club Al Ahly on undisclosed terms.

The transfer fee is understood to total about £1.6 million for a player who never turned out to be the exciting striker yearned for by Seagulls fans.

Brighton signed Tau in 2018 but were unable to secure a work permit for him until 2020.

His best moment in an Albion shirt came when he provided the through ball that allowed Danny Welbeck to score against West Ham last May at the Amex.

His move will be formally concluded once the transfer window reopens in Egypt and is also subject to international clearance.

Since signing for Brighton, the 27-year-old South African international has had successful loan spells with three Belgian clubs – Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht – before returning to Sussex in January.

Tau made six appearances for Albion. His debut came in the FA Cup tie against Newport County in January.

He made his Premier League debut in the 1-0 defeat against champions Manchester City.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: “I have really enjoyed working with Percy. He is very professional and extremely popular with the rest of the squad, but at this stage of his career he wants to be playing regularly and we fully understand that.

“This move gives him the opportunity to do that and he is joining one of Africa’s top clubs. On behalf of everyone at the club, I wish him well for the future.”