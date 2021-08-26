Burst main in Hove leaves thousands without water

Thousands of homes in Hove were left with no water or low pressure this afternoon (Thursday 26 August).

Southern Water said that emergency work had been needed to fix a 12in main – one of its bigger water mains – in Hove.

The problem was reported shortly after noon and repair work was completed by about 2pm.

The company said: “At the start, before rerouting water around the burst main, as many as 2,400 properties across BN3 could have been affected by low pressure or no water before rezoning could narrow it down.

“The duration was around 12.20pm to 2pm.

“We worked as quickly as possible and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this emergency may have caused.”

Southern Water added: “When you turn on your tap you might find that your water is slightly discoloured. This is normal.

“It doesn’t usually last long and can usually be cleared by running your cold water tap for a few minutes.”