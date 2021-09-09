Caught on camera: storm lights up city skies
After a stunning orange sunset, Brighton and Hove was treated to another light show as a lightning storm passed over the city.
Thousands flocked to the beach on the last day of the September heatwave to soak up the last of the summer sun.
But by sunset, the skies had clouded over creating the perfect conditions for an amazing sunset which cast an orange glow over the city.
Lightning storm over #Brighton and st Luke’s school 8/9/21 . @brightonargus @BBCSussex @itvmeridian @bbcsoutheast @metoffice @bhcitynews @SussexIncidents pic.twitter.com/zgTNR5twsM
— Oliver Button (@OBDroning) September 8, 2021
Before the sun had sunk in the west, a torrential rainstorm began, and lightning lit up the skies.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.