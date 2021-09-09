Caught on camera: storm lights up city skies

After a stunning orange sunset, Brighton and Hove was treated to another light show as a lightning storm passed over the city.

Thousands flocked to the beach on the last day of the September heatwave to soak up the last of the summer sun.

But by sunset, the skies had clouded over creating the perfect conditions for an amazing sunset which cast an orange glow over the city.



Before the sun had sunk in the west, a torrential rainstorm began, and lightning lit up the skies.

