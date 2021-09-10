Woman knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack on Brighton seafront

A woman was knocked out cold in an unprovoked attack on Brighton seafront, police said today (Friday 10 September).

Sussex Police said: “A man has appeared in court after a woman was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack in Brighton.

“Officers were called to the Lower Promenade on Brighton beach at 3.45pm on Wednesday (8 September) to reports of a woman having been assaulted.

“A suspect was chased by members of the public into nearby Sillwood Street before being detained by two PCSOs.

“He was identified as 23-year-old Wiktar Salek, of no fixed address, and arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and for causing criminal damage to a vehicle in Sillwood Street.

“The victim, a 60-year-old local woman, suffered injuries to her face and head after being knocked unconscious.

“Salek was charged with both offences and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today where he was remanded in custody.”

Acting Detective Inspector James Meanwell said: “This was a nasty, unprovoked attack carried out in broad daylight in the busy city centre.

“The incident was likely seen by other members of the public and we would ask anybody who saw what happened to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 891 of 08/09.”