Brighton lung cancer survivor ready to run London Marathon tomorrow

A lung cancer survivor from Brighton plans to run the London Marathon for charity tomorrow (Sunday 3 October) as part of a bigger 200-mile challenge.

Louise Bartha, 47, is one of 1,500 runners raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, the event’s official charity in 2021, having benefited from the charity’s support.

Mrs Bartha, a fit non-smoker, had melanoma diagnosed in 2016, followed by basal cell carcinoma – another type of skin cancer – in 2018 and then lung cancer in early 2019.

The freelance copywriter, who had half her left lung removed during her last operation, said: “The lung cancer diagnosis in particular, was hard to comprehend.

“I have never smoked in my life and I live very healthily so I really struggled to see beyond the what, why and how on earth?!”

Mrs Bartha, who has two sons – Dylan, 15, and Tate, 12 – praised the Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton.

And she credited running with playing a large part in her recovery, saying: “I am so excited to take on the marathon this weekend.

“The run will be a huge bucket list moment for me and an accumulation of so much hard work and mental resilience following my cancer diagnosis.”

It will be Mrs Bartha’s first London Marathon although she began training for the event in 2018.

She added: “I was set to run the London Marathon but unfortunately my diagnosis stopped me. And then along came a global pandemic, all of which is going to make this weekend even more special.

“Following my cancer diagnosis, I needed the physical challenge to remind myself that my body would still be capable and I’m so proud that I can still push myself to achieve the things I want to do.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louisebarthas100milechallenge.

Or to donate to Team Macmillan, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MacmillanCancerSupport.