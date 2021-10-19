Life….. Beyond ‘The Pretty Things’

To many people, The Pretty Things were more than just a band, although their writing, recordings and performances touched many people through the years. They were an ethos, and a spirit that inspired many in their wake. There could never be a Pretty Things line-up without co-founder and mentor Phil May (1944 – 2020), but the spirit lives on, not least through Phil May’s oldest friend (bosom buddies since the age of 4) and fellow band-member: Wally Waller.

When original Rolling Stone, and other Pretty Things’ co-founder Dick Taylor left the band for 10 years in 1969, it was Wally that stepped up to the plate and together with Phil, and under the guidance of producer Norman Smith (The Beatles, Pink Floyd etc.,) they wrote and produced what is arguably The Pretty Things’ best finest ever album: ‘Parachute’. Wally Waller was on bass, guitar, vocals from 1967–1971, 1978–1981, and 1994–2007.

Wally still has plenty of gas in the tank with new songs and ideas flowing freely. With full legitimacy he still plays many of the Pretty Things’ songs he helped to create, and also some exciting new repertoire that springs from the same font. You can see Wally’s discography with The Pretty Things by clicking THIS LINK and scrolling down.

Wally has recruited young Carlisle band Hardwicke Circus who have been influenced by the Pretty Things among others and will back Wally on a set of dates billed as ‘Beyond The Pretty Things’ in November. The local concert will be taking place on Friday 12th November 2021 at The Prince Albert, which is located at 48 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ED. You can purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agency.