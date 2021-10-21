Noisy rock duo JOHN entertain Brighton crowd

JOHN + ODD MORRIS + CLT DRP – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 20.10.21

Whilst the arrival of blustery winter nights has now set in, and the waves crash across the shore on the beach opposite. Patterns is taking host of a night where a good dose of rock is firmly on the menu.

This low ceilinged basement venue is the natural environment for loud noisy nights and each of the three bands gracing its stage offer something different.

To kick start this raucous night are CLT DRP, and who we fast learn are the type of band that are capable of stepping into new territory.

CLT DRP are an electro-punk trio based in Brighton that consists of Annie on vocals, Scott on guitar and Daphne on drums. Songs such as ‘Seasaw’ see this local trios set richly combining anger with pummelling metal rhythms and effect laden guitar riffs. CLT DRP are ones to keep an eye on. You can catch them next in Brighton on Friday 29th October at the Green Door Store where they will be supporting Saint Agnes.

Quartet Odd Morris on the other hand are much calmer in comparison and have much in common with Mogwai. Singer Daragh Griffin’s monotone Dublin drawl cascades over the kind of wide angled and atmospheric rock that finds favour with critics and blends it with a post punk perspective.

They are set to release their debut EP ‘Cityscape The Ballet’, which has already yielded two singles – ‘The Once Was Enough’ in July and last week ‘Silhouette’ was unveiled.

In their basic form JOHN are a noisy rock duo made up of John Newton (drums and lead vocals) plus Johnny Healey (guitar and vocals) – but this is a band that are more than what their parts hint at.

Drawing inspiration from the DIY approach of independent enterprises such as Dischord Records, the pair formed in London’s East End opting to self-manage, self-release and self-distribute, adopting an ethos that’s served as an antidote to the reality of the day jobs required to exist in an ever-inflating city.

The band released their debut LP ‘God Speed In The National Limit’ on their own imprint Pets Care Records in 2017. Critical praise swiftly followed and led to invites to support like minded peers including IDLES, McLusky and METZ. In fact at the IDLES concert at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on 13th September, frontman Joe Talbot was flagging up to the crowd how great JOHN were and he even remembered the “JOHNTIMESTWO” search for them.

Tonight’s opener ‘Sibensko Powerhouse’ with it’s fast drumming and tight guitar riffs sets the tone for what will soon follow. The duo power their way through songs that speed by at what feels like 100mph.

Leaning towards material from their recent release ‘Nocturnal Pleasures’, grizzly rock songs such as ‘A Song For Those Who Speed In Built Up Areas’ are built on powerful guitar riffs and thunderous drums.

Penultimate song ‘Non-Essential Hymn’ sees a mini mosh pit form near the bottom of the stage, and it’s no less than this sweaty night deserves.

Both JOHN and Odd Morris can be seen again in Brighton at next month’s Mutations Festival.

