Covid cases up by a third in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases has risen by a third in Brighton and Hove in a single week.

This afternoon (Thursday 28 October), Brighton and Hove City Council said that the covid-19 rate had gone up in all age groups.

There were 1,232 cases in the seven days to last Friday (22 October), the council said, up 32 per cent compared with the previous week.

The rate of new infections in Brighton and Hove stood at 422 for every 100,000 people – lower than the south east average of 535 and the England average of 482.

The figures were based on information published yesterday (Wednesday 27 October), the council said.

Brighton and Hove director of public health Alistair Hill said: “Positive cases have risen again and this week we’ve seen a rise in all age groups.

“We all need to do what we can to stop cases rising further and keep each other feeling safe.

“Alongside vaccinations and testing, we should keep following the hands, face, space and fresh air guidance where we can. It really does make a difference.

“I’d recommend that everyone should still be wearing face coverings in busy places, including public transport.

“It’s not difficult for most of us and by wearing a mask you’re not only protecting others but also helping many people feel safer to be out.

“Regular testing using lateral flow tests helps to identify cases early and break the chain of transmission.

“For those returning to secondary school or college, or even heading into to work after a half-term break, please take a lateral flow test before you go back.”

He urged people to have their covid vaccines, including the booster, and to have a flu jab when offered it.

Covid boosters are available for people aged 50 and over, health and social care workers and those with underlying health conditions when six months have passed since their second jab.

Vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds are being organised through schools – and it is now possible to book an appointment through the national booking service.