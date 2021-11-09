Dropkick Murphys cancel Brighton concert

The Dropkick Murphys were to be rockin’ the Brighton Centre on Thursday 24th February 2022 as part of their UK, Ireland and European tour, however they have made an official announcement and put back the tour to 2023, but NOT re-booked the Brighton concert. Their statement reads:

“Hello everyone,

We are broken hearted to announce that the January/February 2022 Ireland / UK / Europe tour is now officially postponed to 2023. Covid restrictions in various countries and the general uncertainty of the times makes it impossible for us to make this tour work in the current circumstances.

The new dates are on our website. ALL 2022 TICKETS WILL BE HONORED FOR THE RESCHEDULED SHOWS.

BRIGHTON UK show is cancelled. If you have a ticket for that show, you will receive your refund FROM THE POINT OF PURCHASE *AND* all Brighton refunds will come with a link to purchase tickets for any other England or Wales show WITHOUT ADDITIONAL TICKETING FEES”.

’11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory’ (2017, Born & Bred) ‘Turn Up That Dial’ (2021, Born & Bred)

Find out more HERE.