Man wanted for return to prison believed to be in Brighton and Hove

Police are looking for a man to return him to prison and believe that he may be in Brighton and Hove.

Leon Chart is wanted on recall to prison, Sussex Police said.

Chart, 42, formerly of Grand Parade, Brighton, Denmark Villas, Hove, and has previously appeared in court charged with harassment, violence and witness intimidation.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Thursday 30 December): “Police are searching for Leon Chart, who is believed to be in the Brighton and Hove area.

“The 42-year-old’s licence has been revoked and he is now wanted on recall to prison.

“Anyone who sees Chart is urged not to approach him, but to dial 999.

“Or, if you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, you can report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47210205820.”