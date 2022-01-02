Brighton and Hove Albion’s Connolly heads north to ’Boro

Aaron Connolly has signed for Championship side Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

Connolly burst on to the Premier League scene with two goals on his full debut against Tottenham Hotspur in October 2019 and soon afterwards he made his Republic of Ireland debut.

The striker, who wasn’t given his chance under former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton, has not progressed as expected, despite being tipped for the top by the pundits on Match of the Day after his Premier League debut brace.

He joins other strikers out on loan for the sometimes goal-shy Seagulls, including former Romanian international Florin Andone.

Connolly, 21, joins a Boro side who currently sit fifth in the Championship, under former Albion player Chris Wilder.

Wilder took charge in November and his side enjoyed a strong run of form last month with five league wins in their final six matches of 2021.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: “This move represents a very good opportunity for Aaron to play more regular football.

“His opportunities here have not been as frequent as he would’ve liked this season and the aim is that he will get more game time at Middlesbrough.

“Playing regularly will help him to continue his development and at a club who are pushing for promotion and under a really highly regarded manager.”

The Republic of Ireland international has scored eight goals in 52 appearances for Albion, with five of those coming in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough are six points off an automatic promotion spot heading into the new year.

Albion start 2022 in 10th place in the Premier League and take on Everton, in 15th place, at Goodison Park at 2pm today (Sunday 2 January).