Historic Brighton Carnival revived in centenary year

An historic carnival is being revived to mark its centenary.

Brighton Carnival is scheduled to take place in Madeira Drive in June, 100 years after it was first held in 1922.

The last time a “Brighton Carnival” took place was more than 10 years ago – and the current event is in effect a move to Madeira Drive by the Kemp Town Carnival.

The event is scheduled for Saturday 11 June – one of three new or revived events proposed for Madeira Drive this summer.

Brighton Velocity, a new seafront cycling festival, is planned for Sunday 3 July to coincide with the Tour of Sussex sports event.

A new Brighton Trail Marathon is due to start in Madeira Drive on Sunday 26 June.

None of the new events involves vehicles with “combustion engines”, in line with the Brighton and Hove City Council’s Outdoor Events Strategy 2019-24.

Members of the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee are being asked to give landlord’s consent for 18 events in Madeira Drive this year at a meeting next Thursday (11 January).

Last year was the first when events were affected by the new road layout, with the wider cycle lane between the Palace Pier and Black Rock. Most events in Madeira Drive will mean that the cycle lane is temporarily closed.

The new Volk’s Railway crossing, currently being created as part of the Sea Lanes project, could help event organisers move infrastructure on to the beach.

A report to councillors said: “Officers will ensure that event organisers requiring the use of Madeira Drive are kept informed of development works relating to Madeira Terraces, Sea Lanes and Black Rock, allowing event organisers to adapt their plans accordingly and work alongside the three developments.

“Officers will work together to ensure that no event is cancelled as a result of any of the developments along Madeira Drive, as far as is reasonably practicable.”

The report also said that events there enhanced people’s quality of life but there was a negative effect because of the disruption to everyday routines.

It said: “Events can affect the way places are perceived and people’s relationships with their place of residence, making them feel connected to it.

“It may encourage people to contribute more towards local projects or take more care of the local environment.

“Events act as vehicles to bring people together, encouraging social contact leading to enhanced individual wellbeing and more resilient communities.

“People benefit from participating in events but also by volunteering and getting involved in planning and organising them helping to build the capacity of communities to organise events and other projects in the future.”

The council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm on Thursday 11 January. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.