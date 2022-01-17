Police seek help identifying Brighton rape suspect

Detectives are seeking help to identify a man as they try to solve a rape in Brighton – and today they published a security camera image of the man they want to interview.

Sussex Police said: “Following extensive inquiries, detectives in Brighton wish to identify this man in connection with an ongoing investigation in the city.

“The man is described as black, in his late twenties, about 5ft 10in, with short black ‘Mohawk’ style hair.

“The man was seen in a convenience shop in St James’s Street at about 1am on Wednesday 19 August 2020, shortly before a victim was raped in a car near by.”

Detective Constable Beth Griffiths, of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and wish to trace the man in this photo in order to establish any connection between him and the offence.

“There have been extensive local and forensic inquiries and this appears to have been an isolated offence, not linked to any other incidents.

“We hope that someone will recognise this man and help us further the investigation.

“If you can help, please get in touch with us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 208 of 19/08/20.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”