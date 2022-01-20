Man suffers serious injuries in attack by Rolex thieves

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by two thieves who stole his Rolex watch and other belongings.

The man was badly hurt in the attack 10 days ago in South Coast Road, Peacehaven, and today (Thursday 20 January) Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses.

The force said: “Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted at an address in South Coast Road, Peacehaven, shortly after 8pm on Monday 10 January.

“A 64-year-old man was assaulted by two men inside the address, near Ambleside Avenue, and items were stolen including a Rolex watch.

“The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but has been making progress.

“The first suspect is described as a white man, aged between 25 and 35, 5ft 11in and of medium build, wearing a hooded top and black face covering.

“The second suspect is described as a mixed race man with short black hair, aged between 25 and 35, wearing dark clothing and a balaclava.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1171 of 10/01.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”