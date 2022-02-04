Campaigners push for free bus travel for under-17s in Brighton and Hove

Campaigners called for free bus passes for under-17s as part of their fight for better life chances for children from deprived communities.

Dave Bailey, from Class Divide, told Brighton and Hove City Council that it would benefit everyone in the area – not just the children themselves.

Mr Bailey told councillors yesterday (Thursday 3 February) that free travel would help families where money was tight and give them access to cultural and leisure opportunities.

Class Divide, formed by families in Whitehawk, Manor Farm and the Bristol Estate, wants a commitment to free bus travel for young people by April next year.

The deputation was supported by six people, including Carlie Goldsmith, who has previously urged the council to tackle the “attainment gap” between youngsters from the estates and those from more affluent areas.

Mr Bailey said: “Free bus travel has significant economic, social and environmental benefits. Our own research on this issue shows that free bus travel benefits all children as it promotes independence, improves personal safety, increases self-confidence and makes them more likely to spend time with friends.”

He said that if parents spent less time driving children around, it would also improve local air quality, with fewer cars on the road.

The campaigners asked for a report by council officials to set out the case for free bus travel, investigate funding and bring together bus service providers to find a solution.

Last month, Scotland introduced free bus travel for all children and young people under 19.

And in the recent past, both Labour and the Greens have committed to free bus travel for children and young people in England.

Green councillor Steve Davis, who co-chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, responded.

Councillor Davis said that the council did not set bus fares and would be required to spend £6 million to fund free travel for children.

He said: “The potential benefits are something we recognise which is why our new bus service improvement plan contains an aspiration to make bus travel accessible for young people.

“We are currently waiting to hear what funding we will receive from the government to implement these aspirations.

“The Department for Transport made more than £1 billion available for improving bus services but the scale of ambition from us and other councils greatly exceeds this.”

The deputation is due to go before the council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee on Monday 7 March.