Multibillion-pound council boss quits Brighton and Hove for job in Croydon

One of the most senior council officials in Brighton and Hove has quit his multibillion-pound role for a new job in Croydon.

Nick Hibberd, Brighton and Hove City Council’s executive director for the economy, environment and culture, will start work at the London council in April.

Mr Hibberd, 49, a father of two, joined the council in 1995 as a housing adviser and tenancy relations officer, taking up his present role, with its multibillion-pound responsibilities, in 2016.

Those responsibilities range from the regeneration of the seafront and the city’s housing stock through tourism and transport to the quality of the air that we breathe.

At Croydon, he will become the corporate director for sustainable communities, regeneration and economic recovery. A previous chief executive of Croydon council set out ambitious plans to turn the London borough into the new Barcelona. More recently the council has faced financial turmoil.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Apart from two years at the Legal Services Commission, Nick has worked in a number of roles at Brighton and Hove City Council, starting … in 1995.

“During his 25 years at the council Nick has achieved much for the city in senior positions in both the housing and environment and economy directorates.”

Chief executive Geoff Raw said that Nick was a “highly skilled and motivated” senior leader and executive director.

Mr Raw said: “I’ve worked closely with Nick throughout my time with Brighton and Hove City Council and deeply value his judgment, his expertise and his managerial skills.

“Nick has a deep-rooted commitment to delivering excellence in public services and a track record of implementing ground-breaking and visionary city services and initiatives such as the establishment of the Greater Brighton Economic Board.

“Nick played a key role in the negotiations for the Greater Brighton City Deal, securing £100 million of ‘Growth Deal’ funding.

“Recently Nick led on the council’s Covid-19 Recovery and Renewal Programme, ensuring businesses in the city have access to grants, support and advice throughout the pandemic and has established the carbon-neutral programme that will transition the city towards net zero by 2030.

“Nick is highly respected among colleagues and councillors throughout the council. His motivation to do the very best for the city is boundless. I wish Nick all the best in the future at Croydon.”

Mr Hibberd said: “This is an incredible opportunity to be part of a new chapter for Croydon and help shape the future of the council.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities and experiences that working in Brighton and Hove has given me and I’m proud of what we have achieved in the city together.

“There are many people whose work and dedication have made the city’s progress and growth possible.

“I would like to thank all the staff, councillors and all partners that I have worked with over the years for their commitment and support.”

The council added: “Nick is expected to take up his new position during April and work is under way to put in place interim and permanent arrangements to recruit to his position.”