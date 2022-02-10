Brighton concert by Bears In Trees close to selling out

English folk punk band Bears In Trees are heading out on a select nine date UK tour this month, which includes an appearance on Valentine’s Day here in Brighton at the popular CHALK venue which is located in Pool Valley.

The quartet formed in a south London basement in late 2014. The band is composed of vocalist and bassist Iain Gillespie (they/them), guitarist Nicholas Peters (he/him), drummer and producer George Berry (he/him) and vocalist, ukulele and keyboardist Callum Litchfield (he/him). They grew up as teenagers together on a diet of online fandom, mid 00’s emo-pop, and the golden age of one direction.

They wrote music from their basement hoping that someone would listen. Over seven years later, more than 100,000 people have come to find solace in the band’s unique blend of online irreverence, absurdist humour, and dedication to fostering a community that keeps each other safe – this is without mentioning the songs they’ve written about working in gay bars, becoming friends with worms, and processing the deaths of close friends.

Bears In Trees cite Fall Out Boy, The Front Bottoms, Modern Baseball, The Wombats, Walk the Moon, The 1975, Dodie and Cavetown as their main influences, but have also made reference to many others across their social media.

Purchase your tickets for the Bears In Trees 14th February Brighton concert HERE and HERE. Support will come from Lucy Blue + Barbara.

Check out their Bandcamp page HERE and find out more at www.bearsintrees.com