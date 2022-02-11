Plan for craft beer shop on Brighton seafront faces official objections

Police and council licensing officials have objected to a craft beer company opening a shop in the shadow of the i360 on Brighton seafront.

Free Haus Ltd has applied for a licence for a Brighton Bier gift shop between the i360 and the Rampion Visitor Centre, in King’s Road Arches.

The company would sell takeaway cans and gift sets at a premium price, it said, but not bottles – and it wanted to be able to hold “small ticketed tasting events”.

But the site is in a busy area designated a “cumulative impact zone” (CIZ) by Brighton and Hove City Council because of the “saturation” of licensed premises.

And the objections have been lodged because there were already too many premises selling alcohol in the area.

The council’s licensing policy restricts the opening of new pubs, clubs and bars in central Brighton as part of a strategy aimed at trying to reduce drink-related crime and disorder.

A report to councillors said that the site was in Regency ward which had the highest levels of violent crime and sexual offences in Brighton and Hove – and the second-highest level of alcohol-related incidents.

Free Haus said that the premises would provide office space and somewhere to meet clients – and would be open from 11am to 8pm daily.

It said: “The retail space would sell a range of Brighton Bier merchandise. This would include cans of Brighton bier for takeaway.

“We would not sell open containers or glass and (would) limit sales to cans of beer that could be bought for takeaway and in gift sets.

“As an example, a single (330ml) can of our 4 per cent Brighton Bier pale ale would probably sell for around £3.50, so this is a premium purchase.

“We are not seeking to sell cheap beer. This is a premium craft beer product sold at a high price.

“We would also be limited by the volume we can sell each day by lack of storage and space so this is not intended to compete with bars on the seafront and is a very different retail proposition.”

Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris, from Sussex Police, said that despite receiving information about the operation, she wanted councillors to refuse the application because the area was “saturated” with licensed premises.

She said: “Sussex Police still do not believe the application addresses the local concerns and issues that the area of the i360 and the beach attracts, particularly in the warmer months.

“Further conditions have been offered but Sussex Police do not believe these go far enough to help mitigate any potential risk in this particular area of the city.”

Council licensing officer Donna Lynsdale said that the cumulative impact policy was “predicated on too much alcohol being available”, according to a report going before a council licensing panel next week.

She said: “The onus is on the applicant to demonstrate … and we would invite them to explain their exceptional circumstances … so that the panel can decide whether they are satisfied that this application will not impact negatively on the CIZ.”

Brighton Bier director Stephen Whitehurst, 48, said: “We have proposed a number of ways for dealing with the initial objections and have been in discussion with both the police and licensing throughout January and February to clarify our plans and ensure that we are doing our utmost to follow their requirements and ensure that we address any objections that they might have.

“We are confident that we have a strong plan in place to alleviate any concerns and have provided them with additional information to what is currently online including a detailed crime prevention document.”

The council’s seafront development manager Toni Manuel and seafront estates surveyor Jane Pinnock have sent a letter of support.

Their letter said: “The proposed use by Free Haus Ltd complements the existing businesses and would be a unique addition to the seafront portfolio.

“As landlord for the premises we are not offering any outside patio space for tables and chairs as would be the norm for a hospitality type use.

“This will reduce dwell time and prevent drinking of alcohol on the promenade.”

The council is due to hold a virtual licensing panel hearing at 10am on Wednesday (16 February) to decide whether to grant a licence. The hearing is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.