Make the most of the sunshine – tomorrow will turn wet and windy

Posted On 12 Feb 2022 at 2:15 pm
Brighton and Hove is due for stormy conditions from lunchtime tomorrow with high winds and about a quarter of an inch of rain.

Thousands were making the most of the sunny weather today (Saturday 12 February) but the forecast is not so bright.

The storm – not serious enough to merit a weather warning – is expected to last for about 12 hours.

The Met Office has predicted wind speeds of up to 30mph after lunch and in the evening, with gusts of up to 50mph.

