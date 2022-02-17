Pip Blom provide a blooming good evening at Concorde 2

PIP BLOM + THE LOUNGE SOCIETY + THE FAMOUS PEOPLE – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 15.2.22

Pip Blom, Tuesday night’s headliners at the ever-popular Concorde 2, are favourites from previous Great Escape Festivals. I was first introduced to them during The Great Escape Friday lunchtime sessions at the Komedia, which was taken over by bands from the Netherlands.

Pip Blom are a four piece indie guitar band from Amsterdam. The band is named after the lead singer and guitarist, Pip Blom, with the other members being her brother Tender Blom (guitar/vocals), Darek Mercks (bass) and Gini Cameron (drums).

Tonight’s set had a slightly harder edge compared to the poppier sound I remember from their Great Escape performances. What hadn’t changed was the band’s enthusiasm and fun, which came across to create a great atmosphere with plenty of people dancing along to the music.

New material from their latest album ‘Welcome Break’ fitted seamlessly with earlier tracks from their debut album ‘Boat’ and earlier singles like ‘I Think I’m In Love’ and ‘School’. The new songs are a development of Pip Blom’s sound rather than a change of direction, bright guitars and great melodies.

As well as a great guitar sound, credit to the drummer, Gini Cameron, who was very impressive and kept the tempo and non-stop energy levels high.

Good no-nonsense feel good live music and a great way to liven up a mid-winter, mid-week evening.

Pip Blom setlist:

‘Tinfoil’

‘You Don’t Want This’

‘Tired’

‘School’

‘Babies’

‘Trouble In Paradise’

‘Holiday’

‘I Think I’m In Love’

‘Come Home’

‘Easy’

‘I Know I’m Not Easy To Like’

‘Keep It Together’

‘(( Pussycat ))’

‘Daddy Issues’

Listen to Pip Blom’s material on their Bandcamp page HERE and on their Soundcloud page HERE.

Main support this evening at the Concorde 2 came from The Lounge Society, who are a post punk group from Hebden Bridge, comprising of Cameron Davey (vocals/bass), Archie Dewis (drums), Herbie May (guitar) and Hani Paskin-Hussain (guitar).

Their set started with a heavy bass guitar sound, joined by funky guitar and angry vocals. Influences from Gang of Four and Television are evident in their sound.

A good set with their best track being their debut single ‘Generation Game’ post punk with a slightly funkier psychedelic tone.

Find out more by visiting their ‘linktree’ HERE.

First up this evening were Brighton band The Famous People, with their jangly guitars. These are a very confident outfit for an opening act. Speaking to their lead singer Alfie, he explained that the band had been waiting for a chance like this and were going to give it their all.

Vocals were shared between the two contrasting styles, Alfie’s very lively and clipped style (think David Byrne of Talking Heads) and the more laidback almost chanting of the female vocalist. It did work.

They seem to be gathering a bit of a local fan base, as their set went down very well, and a sizeable crowd for an opening band were fully engaged.

The Famous People setlist:

‘Frozen Meals’

‘So Cool And So Funny’

‘Sultry Summer Blues’

‘The Understudy Who Only Once Made It To Tele’

‘Boxing Bag/Mattress’

‘Fur Elise On The Stylophone’

‘Some Sort Of A Frame’

As a footnote, I must mention the improvised The Famous People merchandise. Realising they had a gig and no merch, the band bought plain t-shirts and handwrote limited edition numbered T-shirts. If The Famous People do go onto be famous people, will these be collectors’ items?

The Famous People can be located on Facebook HERE.

Yet another successful night out courtesy of local promoters Love Thy Neighbour.