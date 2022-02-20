Brighton post office to reopen in new premises

A Brighton post office which closed when the postmaster resigned is to reopen in new premises near by.

The Tivoli post office at 3 Matlock Road closed in May 2018 but now there are plans for a new branch to open next month at 1 Matlock Road.

The Post Office said that the branch would be open for 54 hours a week – from 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.

The aim is to open the new branch at 1pm on Friday 25 March and a consultation is under way.

The Post Office said: “A Post Office counter will be alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

“We are keen to restore services to this community as soon as possible so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.

“The opportunity to give feedback will close on Friday 18 March.

“Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk, with the branch code 134907.

“Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost Your Comments,or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 223355.”

The Post Office added: “The new premises will have a wide door and a ramp at the entrance.

“A grabrail, bell and signage will be installed at the entrance to assist customers.

“Internally, there will be a hearing loop and space for a wheelchair.

“The new branch will be approximately 10 metres away from the previously closed branch.”

The Nevill Road post office, at the corner of Court Farm Road, Hove, reopened earlier this month after a month-long refit.