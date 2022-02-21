Tim Burgess to open up UK tour with Brighton concert

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans fame has today announced that he will be performing a series of eight concerts throughout 2022. The first of which will take place at Komedia Brighton on Tuesday 7th June 2022. Tickets will go on general release on Friday 25th February at 10am. You will be able to grab yours directly from the concert promoter, LOUT, from that time. Click HERE for further details. Tickets will also be on sale from Komedia Brighton – Further details HERE.

Six days after his Brighton performance, Tim will be appearing in Newcastle, and then after that he will be heading off to Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham. He will then be playing a trio of concerts in November which take in Bristol, London and Manchester.

Tim Burgess is a Bella Union artist and the Brighton based record label (headed up by ex-Cocteau Twin Simon Raymonde) uploaded the Tim Pope directed video of ‘The Ascent Of The Ascended’, which has some very familiar scenery in it. See if you recognise where it has been filmed – Watch it HERE.

‘The Ascent Of The Ascended’ is the lead track from the 6 track extended EP/mini album which dropped on 27th November 2020. It is available for purchase on limited neon orange vinyl from both Bella Union (HERE) and Resident Brighton (HERE).

That release followed on from Tim’s delicious dozen song splattered vinyl album ‘I Love The New Sky’ which was unleashed on 22nd May 2020. Grab your copy HERE.

We hear off the grapevine that Tim will be dropping his new single next month, so keep your eyes peeled.

Read more about Tim on his Bella Union biog page HERE and visit his official website HERE and Tim is also on Bandcamp.