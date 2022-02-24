Councillors pray for Ukraine

Members of Brighton and Hove City Council prayed for the people of Ukraine at the start of a meeting today (Thursday 24 February) after the invasion by Russia.

The mayor of Brighton and Hove, Alan Robins, urged members to remember that there were Ukrainians and Russians living locally – and he urged people to respect those of both nationalities.

And Conservative councillor Alistair McNair later told the meeting: “Let us pray for Ukraine, my family living in Kyiv and Kremenchug and elsewhere, and also for Russia which surely does not know what she is doing to her fellow Slavs.”

Earlier, the council’s three political party leaders issued a joint statement. It said: “We strongly condemn the unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine by Russia.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this action.

“It’s difficult at this stage to predict exactly what may or may not unfold over the coming period and how this may impact on the UK and our communities across the city, particularly residents who will have families directly impacted by this invasion.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we know that people will have concerns about the impact of this on security, human rights and energy supply and costs, and we will do all we can to gather, provide information and support to residents.

“The council leadership will be hoping and striving for peace, and will be working closely with key agencies at national, regional, and local level to keep matters under close review to ensure we can respond as best we can to any implications arising for the city.

“The Prime Minister has given assurances that Britain will receive those who are fleeing in fear of persecution from Ukraine, and as a ‘City of Sanctuary’ we stand ready to offer our support.”

The statement was signed by the Green council leader Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, the joint Labour opposition leaders Councillor Carmen Appich and Councillor John Allcock, and the Conservative leader Councillor Steve Bell.

The prayers were said in the Brighton Centre at that the start of the annual “budget council” meeting at which councillors were due to set the council tax and the council’s annual budget.