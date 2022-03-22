Eric Gales ready to start UK tour at Concorde 2 in Brighton

Critically acclaimed blues rock guitarist Eric Gales will tomorrow (23rd March) be at Brighton’s Concorde 2 where he will be performing songs from his recently released studio album ‘Crown’, which was produced by and featuring Joe Bonamassa. He will also be playing other tracks from his extensive back catalogue.

Eric Gales takes his rightful place at the head of the blues-rock table as he announces ‘Crown’, his career defining new album. On the new album, Eric shares his struggles with substance abuse, his hopes about a new era of sobriety and unbridled creativity, and his personal reflections on racism. Five years sober, creatively rejuvenated, and sagely insightful, the songs on ‘Crown’ are delivered with clarity and feature Eric’s personal experiences and hope for positive change. This is Eric at his most boldly vulnerable, uncompromisingly political, and unflinchingly confident.

The first single from the album, ‘I Want My Crown’, opens with a fanfare of elegant lead guitar virtuosity before slipping into a funky groove. Here, with playful bravado, Eric sings about finally getting his due while also admitting his self-sabotaging past. Clean and focused with guitar in hand, he eyes the crown and goes for it, battling powerhouse blues warrior Joe Bonamassa in a Rocky-like epic fight. Triumphant horns spur on the excitement as the pair unleash barrages of jaw-dropping blues-shred with each player’s passages feeling like the final fury of a July 4th fireworks explosion.

Eric Gales is a blues firebrand. Over 30 years and 18 albums, his passion for the music and his boundless desire to keep it vital has never waned, even when his own light dimmed due to his substance struggles. Since 1991, the Memphis-born guitarist has blazed a path reinvigorating the blues with a virtuosity and rock swagger that has him heralded as the second coming of Jimi Hendrix. He was a child prodigy with bottomless talent and fierce determination. When he was 16 years-old released his debut, The Eric Gales Band, on Elektra Records.

He’s earned high praise by guitarists’ guitarist and household name axe men such as Joe Bonamassa, Carlos Santana, Dave Navarro, and Mark Tremonti. In addition, he has held his own with the greatest guitarists in the world, including Carlos Santana at Woodstock 1994, Zakk Wylde, Eric Johnson, and a posse of others as a featured guest touring with the Experience Hendrix Tour.

Gales’ 2019 album ‘The Bookends’ was written over a nine-month period. His 2017 album, ‘Middle Of The Road’, reached No.1 on the iTunes Blues chart and No.4 on the Billboard Blues chart. It made Classic Rock Magazine and Total Guitar albums of the year with the latter saying it was “the album that should define his career.”

Catch Eric live in Brighton by purchasing your tickets HERE.

Find out more at www.ericgales.com