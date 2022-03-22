BREAKING NEWS

Eric Gales ready to start UK tour at Concorde 2 in Brighton

Posted On 22 Mar 2022 at 1:36 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Eric Gales is ready to take Brighton by storm

Critically acclaimed blues rock guitarist Eric Gales will tomorrow (23rd March) be at Brighton’s Concorde 2 where he will be performing songs from his recently released studio album ‘Crown’, which was produced by and featuring Joe Bonamassa. He will also be playing other tracks from his extensive back catalogue.

Eric Gales takes his rightful place at the head of the blues-rock table as he announces ‘Crown’, his career defining new album. On the new album, Eric shares his struggles with substance abuse, his hopes about a new era of sobriety and unbridled creativity, and his personal reflections on racism. Five years sober, creatively rejuvenated, and sagely insightful, the songs on ‘Crown’ are delivered with clarity and feature Eric’s personal experiences and hope for positive change. This is Eric at his most boldly vulnerable, uncompromisingly political, and unflinchingly confident.

Eric’s ‘Crown’ album

The first single from the album, ‘I Want My Crown’, opens with a fanfare of elegant lead guitar virtuosity before slipping into a funky groove. Here, with playful bravado, Eric sings about finally getting his due while also admitting his self-sabotaging past. Clean and focused with guitar in hand, he eyes the crown and goes for it, battling powerhouse blues warrior Joe Bonamassa in a Rocky-like epic fight. Triumphant horns spur on the excitement as the pair unleash barrages of jaw-dropping blues-shred with each player’s passages feeling like the final fury of a July 4th fireworks explosion.

Eric Gales is a blues firebrand. Over 30 years and 18 albums, his passion for the music and his boundless desire to keep it vital has never waned, even when his own light dimmed due to his substance struggles. Since 1991, the Memphis-born guitarist has blazed a path reinvigorating the blues with a virtuosity and rock swagger that has him heralded as the second coming of Jimi Hendrix. He was a child prodigy with bottomless talent and fierce determination. When he was 16 years-old released his debut, The Eric Gales Band, on Elektra Records.

Concorde 2 will host the Brighton concert (pic Julia Do Om)

He’s earned high praise by guitarists’ guitarist and household name axe men such as Joe Bonamassa, Carlos Santana, Dave Navarro, and Mark Tremonti. In addition, he has held his own with the greatest guitarists in the world, including Carlos Santana at Woodstock 1994, Zakk Wylde, Eric Johnson, and a posse of others as a featured guest touring with the Experience Hendrix Tour.

Gales’ 2019 album ‘The Bookends’ was written over a nine-month period. His 2017 album, ‘Middle Of The Road’, reached No.1 on the iTunes Blues chart and No.4 on the Billboard Blues chart. It made Classic Rock Magazine and Total Guitar albums of the year with the latter saying it was “the album that should define his career.”

Catch Eric live in Brighton by purchasing your tickets HERE.

Find out more at www.ericgales.com

Tour flyer

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com