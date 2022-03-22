Vegan burger bar set to open in The Lanes



Another vegan burger bar is planning to open in The Lanes.

Oowee Vegan started running a kitchen at The Western Pub in Cranbourne Street last April.

But it is now opening its own branch in Market Street, in the unit next to Bella Italia previously occupied by Musto clothing.

The burger bar said: “My gosh Brighton, this has been a long time coming but we’re so excited to announce that this summer we will be opening a flagship restaurant in The Lanes.

“After a year of delivery pop-ups around Brighton we couldn’t be more excited.

“The new location seats 30 and will be ideally located for click & collect and delivery.”

Oowee has submitted three planning applications to Brighton and Hove City Council, one for a range of signage, one for internal and external alternations and one for permission to use part of the pavement for seating.

The unit is Grade II listed, and was heavily restored in 1992.