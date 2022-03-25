BREAKING NEWS

Brighton Swimming School collects three tons of aid for Ukraine

Posted On 25 Mar 2022
Staff and volunteers at Brighton Swimming School have collected three tons of emergency aid for Ukraine since Russia invaded a month ago.

Some of the aid for Ukraine collected by staff and volunteers at Brighton Swimming School

They have sent supplies directly to Ukraine’s border with Poland as well as weekly truck-loads to a Polish community centre in London to send on to refugees entering eastern Poland.

The swimming school, based at Brighton Swimming Centre, in Eastern Road, Kemp Town, has been collecting items on a such as first aid supplies, sleeping bags, candles, torches and batteries.

It has also collected baby food and nappies as well as children’s colouring books and crayons.

Brighton Swimming School owner Paul Smith said: “I was immediately shocked and sickened by the suffering and felt I had to do something.

“So along with the centre’s manager, Jade Gurr, and our office team we developed a plan.”

Jade Gurr said: “It has been amazing. Almost immediately parents were bringing everything from crayons and colouring books to winter coats.

“The generosity has been overwhelming – and even the children have been helping sort the aid.”

Brighton Swimming School’s large group volunteers has been helping with the huge job of sorting the supplies and packing it into boxes.

Mr Smith said: “Sorting into boxes has been a huge task and I’m so very grateful to everyone who has helped us.

“To date, we have collected over three tons of aid. I personally bagged up over 5,000 nappies! I think people are genuinely very, very upset about what is happening and they are determined to help.”

He said that the project would continue to run until demand suggested that it was no longer required.

The swimming centre is also planning a “Swim for Ukraine” day on Saturday 24 April when people can go for a swim at the pool, with all proceeds going to the Ukrainian aid charities.

Anyone interested in donating, sorting or who would simply like to know more about the campaign can call 01273 434400 (option 1), email admin@brightonswimmingschool.com or visit www.brightonswimmingschool.com.

Donations are being taken at Brighton Swimming Centre, Eastern Road, Brighton, BN2 5JJ.

