Volunteers spend hours planting trees in Wish Park

Posted On 25 Mar 2022 at 2:52 pm
Sixteen new trees were planted in Wish Park last weekend, with the help of a digger and some elbow grease.

Volunteers spent eight hours digging and planting on Saturday, with most of the saplings placed around the playground.

Two of the trees were sponsored by local youth football team Poets Corner Juniors.

Six more trees are looking for sponsors.

