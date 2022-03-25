Volunteers spend hours planting trees in Wish Park
Sixteen new trees were planted in Wish Park last weekend, with the help of a digger and some elbow grease.
Volunteers spent eight hours digging and planting on Saturday, with most of the saplings placed around the playground.
Two of the trees were sponsored by local youth football team Poets Corner Juniors.
Six more trees are looking for sponsors.
