Advertising boards to greet motorists at Patcham roundabout

Advertising boards are set to be put up on the Patcham roundabout.

Brighton and Hove City Council has applied for advertising consent for four small boards on the roundabout.

The boards would be 1m wide by 30cm high, and held up by 30cm posts.

The application, written by the council’s parks projects manager Paul Campbell, asks for a 20-year permission starting from this Thursday.

The land is owned by Highways England, which came under fire in 2016 when it cleared bushes on the roundabout to improve visibility.

The ward’s councillors said it had left it looking like an “ugly abandoned wasteland”.

In 2019, the box hedging which spelt the word “WELCOME” opposite the roundabout was replaced by a floral display after the box became diseased.