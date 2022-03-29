Boundary Festival – The biggest Electronic Dance Music Festival returns to Brighton

After the biggest and best Boundary Festival ever in 2021, Boundary Brighton returns in 2022 on Saturday 24th September. Hosting the best international superstar DJs, iconic electronic DJ’s and performers and amazing local talent, along with the return of Garage favourites TQD. Boundary Brighton 2022 has confirmed over 50 artists offering the largest and most diverse line-up across even more genres within the dance music spectrum.

Returning for the sixth year, Boundary Brighton is proud to host 20,000 guests at their resident location in the beautiful Stanmer Park. The biggest commercial festival on the south coast spans across a 60 miles radius and nestled between the crest of the Downs and the City with the sea below. Boundary promises to push your festival going experience right to the limit, with the launch of their fourth stage within the Boneyard area*.(*information on the new stage to be announced soon).

Taking the best of Brighton’s creative energy, lust for life and generosity of spirit, Boundary Brighton is a festival made up of four stages showcasing the best in music, delicious local food, a vintage fair and other unexpected treats. The festival works with and supports local brands and venues, offering over 350 jobs and highlighting the Brighton spirit.

Both local universities within Brighton are basing their entire fresher’s week festivities around Boundary Brighton 2022. The festival has offered around 5000 tickets to each university to help support the running of each student union.

Saving the best for last, Boundary has officially been labelled THE festival to close the incredible festival season for 2022. After selling out for the past five-year, Boundary Brighton is expected to close the 2022 festival season with a huge bang and transcend your previous conceptions of an immersive festival experience.

Boundary Brighton takes place at Stanmer Park on Saturday 24th September 2022.

SuperCharged Stage:

Hybrid Minds – Easily one of the most prominent names in liquid drum and bass, Hybrid Minds will be bringing their soaring, anthemic tracks to Boundary 2022. Their iconic sound fuses the musicality of laid back liquid and the energy of dancefloor DnB. Their music speaks for itself as “Touch” and “Solitude” have firmly established this production duo and DJ partnership as one of the most exciting and moving acts in the scene to see live. We can’t wait to hear these tracks being screamed at the top of Brighton’s lungs.

Kings of the Rollers – Kings of the Rollers are three iconic veterans of the scene: Serum, Voltage, and Bladerunner. They have become figureheads individually and have released singles on some of the scene’s biggest drum and bass labels, but together they are much more than the sum of their parts. Their notoriety and prestige have been earnt behind the decks having played to crowds of tens of thousands at all the biggest festivals.

Bou – Deep in the jump-up/rollers/jungle melting pot and constantly pushing his sound to new places, few breakthrough artists have had the same impact as 6x award winning young Manchester murker Bou. His workflow is unmatched with coming thick and fast over the last few years with his release “Streetside” featuring Bru-C launching him to new heights. With the announcement of his new label “Gossip” we can’t wait to hear tunes being released that were teased in his blistering 100% Bou mix.

Shy FX – Shy FX is a veteran jungle/drum and bass DJ and producer who has scored several U.K. pop hits and helped the genre achieve mainstream acceptance while maintaining underground credibility. Shy has countless festival essentials under his belt that will sound incredible this summer!

M E L – From playing in Camden’s rock bars, to djing alongside the likes of Wilkinson and Camo & Krooked, Mel is becoming one of the genre’s rising stars. Also being a frequent staple of Ram’s live stream line ups, we can’t wait to see her shell it on the SuperCharged stage.

David Rodigan – For over 40 years David Rodigan has been the top dog in the ganja scented, bass heavy-atmosphere of Britain’s reggae dance-halls. The key to his success has been an unsinkable passion for reggae music. We’ll be welcoming a true legend and British music icon.

Kanine – Supported by some of the biggest and most influential names in Drum & Bass, the young Londoner known as Kanine has risen to new heights in recent years. Originally recognised as one of the leading names in the new wave of Drum & Bass producers, his sound is evolving all the time as he moves towards being one of the most versatile artists in DnB.

Harriet Jaxxon – Returning to Boundary again after a standout set on our DNB stage last year, we had to invite Harriet back and give her a bigger platform this time around. Feet rooted in the deepest foundations, eyes fixed firmly on the future, a selection that spans all eras in between; Harriet Jaxxon is one of the most exciting, unique and diverse drum & bass artists to emerge in the UK in recent years.

TQD – TQD is a collaboration between Royal-T, DJ Q and Flava D, all heavy-hitting producers in the U.K. garage/grime scene. Together they capture the excitement of the garage and bassline scenes with their fast paced, bouncy tracks. It’s a pleasure to have them with us as our special guests.

The Arch Stage:

Patrick Topping – As one of the breakout artists of his generation, Patrick has become one of the scene’s most popular DJs. Patrick has attained international status as a headline act, demonstrating his prowess in the studio and on stage. Patrick has been awarded three DJ Awards, one DJ Mag ‘Best of British’ Award and as a selector, prides himself on keeping the energy levels high, while ensuring that he spins a variety of styles.

DJ BORING – DJ BORING could be the most ironically named performer out there: energetic journeys into forgotten gems and future classics, nothing about what he does is boring. Playing everything from throwback trance to old-school house, Belgium techno to rolling funk, he meets each mix physically with sweaty, infectious performances that are compelling to watch.

Chriss Stussy – A DJ, producer and label boss firmly in the ascendency, Chris Stussy emerged onto the scene double quick time with a string of head turning house tracks. Stussy has his own unique take on the genre, leaning on the jazz of his youth to lend his music it’s extra special and standout sense of character. Now very much a key part of today’s house scene with a sound that is all his own, Stussy’s rise has taken him firmly into the spotlight as one of the scene’s most exciting names.

Lauren Lo Sung – Liverpool based DJ and Producer Lauren Lo Sung is revered for her groove-laden sound. A fusion of warm textures and stripped-back percussions, flavoured with a little Parisian flare, it’s the prime force behind her flourishing career. She’s played all the biggest clubs and earned many accolades along the way such as Mixmag’s ‘One to Watch’, DJ Mag’s ‘Get To Know’ and Liverpool Echo’s ‘DJ Of The Year’.

DNB Direct Stage:

AC13 – After a show stopping performance in 2021 we had to invite AC13 back due to popular demand. Undoubtedly one of fastest rising star in recent years, Drum and bass producer AC13 is a name that has not left the lips of the community for the last 24 months. The only thing that is developing as quickly as his booking schedule is his dynamic production abilities, with tracks signed off to Hospital Records, Playaz, souped up and a multitude of other respected labels – fans, and musicians across the world are growing ever engrossed into the direction the electrifying producer will take his journey.

Nu Dance Revolution Stage:

Sammy Virji – Sammy Virji’s music makes you feel young no matter what age you are. His tracks encapsulate the wave that you get during the long, hot summer months. So wherever you’re at in life, the Leeds-based producer will make you want to pop bottles of Prosecco in the sun. We can’t wait to welcome his happy-go-lucky UKG sounds to Boundary!