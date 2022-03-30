Predatory paedophile jailed for nine year abuse of young boy



A predatory paedophile who sexually abused a young boy for nine years has been jailed for 13 years.

Simon Berry, 33, of Whitehawk Road, Brighton, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday 24 March, having been convicted in January of 16 counts of sexual assaults on the boy, including two rapes.

In addition to the 13-year sentence he will also serve a further two years on extended prison licence, will be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, also to last for life, severely restricting his access to children and to digital communications devices.

Berry, then in his early twenties, came to know the boy who was aged under 10, in his local community and over a period of time first groomed then having gained trusted access, systematically assaulted him for nearly ten years, until he was 13.

Detective Constable Stewart Cameron of the Brighton & Hove Safeguarding Investigation Unit said: “Berry denied everything throughout, which meant that his victim, now himself in his twenties, gave evidence at court and his evidence was pivotal in securing Berry’s convictions.

“He has now faced justice at last, another example of the way in which we can successfully investigate such predatory offenders and safeguard local communities.”

For further information on reporting child sexual offences and the support that is available, see the Sussex Police website.