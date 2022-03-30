BREAKING NEWS

Predatory paedophile jailed for nine year abuse of young boy

Posted On 30 Mar 2022 at 2:36 pm
By :
Comment: 0


A predatory paedophile who sexually abused a young boy for nine years has been jailed for 13 years.

Simon Berry, 33, of Whitehawk Road, Brighton, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday 24 March, having been convicted in January of 16 counts of sexual assaults on the boy, including two rapes.

In addition to the 13-year sentence he will also serve a further two years on extended prison licence, will be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, also to last for life, severely restricting his access to children and to digital communications devices.

Berry, then in his early twenties, came to know the boy who was aged under 10, in his local community and over a period of time first groomed then having gained trusted access, systematically assaulted him for nearly ten years, until he was 13.

Detective Constable Stewart Cameron of the Brighton & Hove Safeguarding Investigation Unit said: “Berry denied everything throughout, which meant that his victim, now himself in his twenties, gave evidence at court and his evidence was pivotal in securing Berry’s convictions.

“He has now faced justice at last, another example of the way in which we can successfully investigate such predatory offenders and safeguard local communities.”

For further information on reporting child sexual offences and the support that is available, see the Sussex Police website.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com