Brighton man to stand trial for assaulting shopworkers

Posted On 31 Mar 2022 at 11:01 am
The Co-op in St George’s Road, Kemp Town


A Brighton man is due to stand trial charged with assaulting shopworkers, racist harassment and multiple thefts from a Brighton Co-op.

Arron Haines, also known as Mark Haines, has denied assaulting Nicolas McPhail on 11 January and Jamie Coloma on 22 February.

Both alleged attacks happened at the Co-op on St George’s Road in Kemp Town.

Haines, 40, is also charged with eight counts of shoplifting from the same store in January and February, including food items, white rum, household goods and a whole unopened box of fruit pastilles.

And he is also accused of racist harassment towards shopworkers at the store on 18 February.

He first appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on 25 February, and then again on 14 March, where he entered the not guilty pleas to the assault charges.

No plea was entered to the shoplifting or harassment charge.

He was released on bail, with conditions not to go to the store, to report to Brighton police station three times a week and to sleep each night at his home in Percival Terrace.

He is next due to appear for a trial on 4 July.

