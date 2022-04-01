BREAKING NEWS

Search for man wanted for questioning over harassment

Posted On 01 Apr 2022 at 2:46 pm
Police in Brighton are searching for Filippo Campagna, 34, who they want to interview over allegations of harassment.

Campagna is described as 5ft 11in, slim, with a mediterranean complexion, short dark hair longer on top, sometimes has a short dark beard, and has several tattoos.

He has an Italian/American accent and is known to frequent Brighton and Hove.

PC Chris Murphy said: “If you have seen Campagna or know where he is, please get in touch with us by calling 101 or online quoting serial 1348 of 01/02.”

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

