Search for man wanted for questioning over harassment
Police in Brighton are searching for Filippo Campagna, 34, who they want to interview over allegations of harassment.
Campagna is described as 5ft 11in, slim, with a mediterranean complexion, short dark hair longer on top, sometimes has a short dark beard, and has several tattoos.
He has an Italian/American accent and is known to frequent Brighton and Hove.
PC Chris Murphy said: “If you have seen Campagna or know where he is, please get in touch with us by calling 101 or online quoting serial 1348 of 01/02.”
“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.