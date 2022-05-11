Joanna Neary’s Wife on Earth

Comedian and illustrator Jo Neary is already a Brighton favourite. This award-winning comedy actress and stand-up returns by popular demand, with her best-loved characters in a sarcastic show about marriage, music, and moaning.

She’s often to be found on Radio 4 and this show is an interpretation of her hit comedy podcast called Wife On Earth, which stars her Celia Brief Encounters-inspired housewife character.

This podcast created for the Cosmic Shambles Network, creates a situation where Jo & friends leave their husbands to travel about and ask ‘What on earth is a wife? And why?’, all in aid of the new lead-free lead church roof.

Co-written with Joseph Nixon (‘The Shark Is Broken’ / ‘Underdogs’) and featuring music by Brighton’s own Glen Richardson, Joanna can also be heard on Count Arthur Strong’s Radio Show, ‘Before The Man Next Door’, Radio 3’s ‘The Verb’, Radio 4’s ‘Art Of Now – Inbox’ and seen on ‘Time Trumpet’, Adam Buxton’s ‘Meebox’, ‘That Mitchell & Webb Look’, ‘Ideal’, ‘Miranda’ and Greg Davies’ ‘Man Down’.

For 2022 She’s also touring live comedy shows. These are ‘Lord God’, ‘Wife On Earth – The Tour’ and another written by and performed with Ben Moor called ‘BookTalkBookTalkBook’ and a children’s show called ‘Stinky McFish’.

“Her interpretive dance may just be the funniest thing in Edinburgh” (The Times on her first Ed Fringe Award-nominated solo show ‘Joanna Neary is Not Feeling Herself’)

Brighton Spiegeltent , Old Steine Gardens, Brighton BN1 1GY