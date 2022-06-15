BREAKING NEWS

Man stabbed ‘with screwdriver’

Posted On 15 Jun 2022 at 11:50 am
By :
Comment: 0


A man was stabbed in Brighton last night by attackers who fled into the night.

The victim was in North Road by the junction with Vine Street at about 10.30pm when he was attacked with what witnesses say appeared to be a screwdriver and broken glass.

The area was cordoned off by police last night. This morning, they issued an appeal for information.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a stabbing in North Place, Brighton, about 10.30pm on Tuesday 14 June.

“Officers responded to the scene, and a 33-year-old man was found with a leg wound. He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this stage.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1557 of 14/06.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com