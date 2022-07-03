Road crossing ‘improvement’ will leave pedestrians less safe, says Brighton campaigner

A proposed road crossing “safety improvement” will put pedestrians at greater risk, according to Brighton and Hove Friends of the Earth.

The corner of Roedale Road and Upper Hollingdean Road was improved around a decade ago, the group said, and should be less a priority for improvement than other crossings in Hollingdean.

The group said: “This crossing already works well and, while a larger central island would be a slight improvement, what is proposed would make things worse.

“The council is proposing to make the island so big that they have to change the geometry of the junction, making it easier for cars to turn in at speed, which would make it less safe for pedestrians to cross.

“Also, the crossing would force pedestrians on a detour. Both of these issues could be avoided by tweaking the design.”

Brighton and Hove Friends of the Earth said that Brighton and Hove City Council should stop wasting public money changing crossings to tick a box.

The campaign group has concerns about another proposed crossing “improvement” in Upper Hollingdean Road.

The council wants to enlarge the central island of the existing crossing of Upper Hollingdean Road outside the Hollingbury pub near the council’s waste depot entrance.

Brighton and Hove Friends of the Earth said: “It is proposed that this crossing would have a bigger central island which would offer more protection to pedestrians crossing the road but it would do nothing to make it easier to cross the road.

“Pedestrians would still have to pick their moment and wait for a gap in the traffic to cross.

“The traffic can be quite fast-moving here despite the 20mph speed limit. A zebra here would address that issue and remove the need for a central island.”

Chris Todd, planning and transport campaigner for Brighton and Hove Friends of the Earth, said: “Given pressures on funding, the council needs to focus on changes that make a real difference – not ones that tick a box to say they’ve done something.

“The current crossing designs are ill-thought-out and not fit for purpose.

“Hollingdean deserves better and should not be fobbed off with these rubbish proposals.

“Once built we will be stuck with these second-class solutions, as we are at The Dip.

“We’re calling on the council to consult locally and to put a zebra crossing on Upper Hollingdean Road.

“This would be a big improvement and worth investing in. Just fiddling with what’s already there doesn’t really cut it. It would be a waste of public money.”

The two proposals were identified as priorities by the council at a meeting of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee in March.

Brighton and Hove Friends of the Earth said that it was “distinctly unimpressed with the proposals”, adding: “One of which will actually make things worse.”

The group said that the best move would be to scrap the two current proposals and combine the cash that has been earmarked for them to pay instead for a zebra crossing in Upper Hollingdean Road.