The Howlers are roaring back to Brighton

Posted On 17 Jul 2022 at 5:07 pm
The Howlers are heading back to Brighton

The Howlers were last in Brighton on Saturday 4th December 2021 as part of their 10 date UK tour, where they thrilled punters at The Rossi Bar on 8 Queens Road. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance – Read our review HERE.

The Howlers live at The Wedgewood Rooms 24.11.21 (pic Emma Bouterse) (click pic to enlarge)

Missed that gig? Fear not, as they will be back out on tour from the end of August for a select 8-date UK jaunt that includes a date in Brighton on Thursday 8th September, courtesy of local promoters Love Thy Neighbour. This time they will be at the larger Hope & Ruin pub, which is also located in Queens Road. Purchase your tickets HERE or HERE. Support on the night will come from Gobstoppers and Ideal Living.

German Doner Kebab

The Hope & Ruin will host the Brighton concert

London’s desert rockers The Howlers have quickly identified themselves as one of the UK’s must-see live acts. Gaining praise from radio royalty including KEXP’s Cheryl Waters, RadioX’s John Kennedy and Radio1’s Jack Saunders, for their ferocious debut singleLa Dolce Vita, its equally energetic follow up Matador also pricked the ears of music supervisors, who selected the track for coverage on BTSport, SkySports, SoccerAm and more.

The Howlers live at The Rossi Bar, Brighton 4.12.21 (pic Emma Bouterse) (click pic to enlarge)

They returned in April 2020 with their warped third single, Badlands which is a ferocious and brooding statement about standing strong for what you believe in no matter the consequences. Doffing their caps to the genius of Dick Dale and Ennio Morricone, The Howlers consume and digest influences from surf and garage rock before spitting them back out with a confident snarl. Calling out like a battle cry over growling bass and primal beats, the chorus hook, “Now I fear the end has come, stand and fight don’t try to run” is a euphoric call to arms. Set against Spaghetti Western-inspired guitar lines, ‘Badlands’ is an aptly foreboding slice of doomy indie-rock with the potential to cause a mosh pit in seconds.

The Howlers live at Camden Rocks 2019 (pic Mark Kelly) (click on pic to enlarge!)

March 2021 saw the band unveil their video for their ‘I Don’t Love You All The Time’ single – watch it HERE and stream/purchase it HERE.

The Howlers are now literallyFurther Down The Line with the forthcoming release of a 4 track EP of that name on 30th September. The tunes are ‘Nothing To Lose’, ‘Further Down The Line’, ‘The Boy I Was Before’ and ‘Autumn Leaves’.

Check out The Howlers Bandcamp page HERE and visit their official website www.thehowlers.co.uk.

Tour flyer

Brighton gig flyer

