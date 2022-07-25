BREAKING NEWS

Woman dies after falling from eighth floor of flats

Posted On 25 Jul 2022 at 12:40 pm
Flowers left at Swallow Court


An investigation has been launched after a woman died after falling from the eight floor of Swallow Court flats in Whitehawk.

Residents heard police knocking on doors of neighbours’ flats at around 3.30am this morning.

The woman has not yet been named by police.

A police tent and cordon were put up and had been removed by 12pm. Flowers have been left at the entrance to the flats.

One neighbour said “I heard police and ambulance sirens at around 3.30am and people crying.

“When I woke up it had been plastered all over Facebook.”

