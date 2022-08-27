With video – Portslade man banned after driving on half a bottle of whisky

A man from Portslade has been banned for drink driving after downing half a bottle of whisky.

Graham Clark, 40, an engineer, of Abinger Road, Portslade, was driving home from Gatwick when he was spotted driving erratically.

He said that he drank the whisky to cope with his fear of flying when he returned to Britain on Saturday 14 May.

Clark drove his green Vauxhall Insignia to Selsey before heading towards Portslade on the A27 in broad daylight.

Other road users saw him driving erratically – and he went for about 10 miles with a blown-out tyre, driving on the metal wheel rim.

And even though he was more than twice the legal drink drive limit, he later told police in custody: “You guys are treating me like I’m a criminal.”

When tested, Clark had 83 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He admitted dangerous driving and driving while over the limit and appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday 25 July for sentence.

After the case, PC Tom Bezants, from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Clark put his own safety and the safety of other road users at risk.

“Witnesses described seeing him driving with a glazed look on his face, completely unaware of his surroundings, as he drove with a blown-out tyre for several miles on the busy A27.

“He was seen swerving across the road, narrowly avoiding a collision with the central reservation.

“It should have been clear to him that he was in no fit state to drive a car.”

Clark was given a 12-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. He must also complete five rehabilitation sessions and pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for two years and must take an extended retest before he is allowed to have his licence back.

This month, Sussex Police started its annual summer crackdown on drink and drug driving and is sharing reports and convictions of drink and drug drivers as a deterrent.

PC Bezants added: “Drink and drug driving is one of the fatal five factors that lead to people being killed or injured on our roads.

“Clark is very lucky that he did not cause a serious collision because of his driving. This case shows how serious this offence is and it demonstrates our determination to catch offenders who pose a risk to people’s safety.

“We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”