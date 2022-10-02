Coastguard and lifeboat crew search for woman

Coastguard, police and lifeboat crew were called out to search for a woman in the Rottingdean area early yesterday morning (Saturday 1 October).

The emergency services were alerted at about 5.20am to concerns for the welfare of a woman.

The Newhaven RNLI lifeboat was called out just after 6.15am to join the search which included the shoreline and sea, with a helicopter in support.

The search was called off after the woman was found safe, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Police, supported by HM Coastguard and Newhaven RNLI, carried out an area search after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman in Rottingdean at around 5.20am on Saturday (1 October).

“The woman was later found safe and the search was stood down.”

The Brighton RNLI lifeboat was called out in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 2 October) after a woman reported a man seen going into the sea west of the Palace Pier shortly after 2am.

But the man was ashore and “safely received by the police” before the lifeboat reached the scene near the Old Ship Hotel.