Low ticket warning for Panic Shack Brighton gig

Panic Shack are most certainly on the Brighton & Hove News Music Team’s radar, having witnessed them performing live at this year’s Great Escape new music festival in Brighton on 13th May, Rebellion punk festival in Blackpool on 4th August, and the Ritual Union festival in Bristol on 1st October.

Panic Shack are armed with brash, witty lyrics and killer hooks, they crashed through the UK music scene with a tidal wave of ear-crunching noise. Immediately building up a reputation for their raw, unapologetic live shows and off-kilter songs, Panic Shack prove that DIY does it better.

Since their inception it’s been non-stop for this Welsh punk quintet. With support from BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Radio X, Bob Vylan, and PRS, it’s clear that this band have started something special.

Having already played prestigious stages at Green Man Festival, Liverpool Sound City, Cardiff Castle, and 2000 Trees Festival, and joined bands like The Wytches, Grandma’s House, and Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard on stages across the UK, Panic Shack are only going to continue to create unhinged, earth-shattering music (until, of course, they’re rich enough to be sipping champagne after taking a dip in the pool at their mansions).

Panic Shack are now going to make a welcome return to Brighton on Thursday 16th February, courtesy of LOUT promoters, where they will be thrilling punters at The Prince Albert. We hear that tickets have been flying out the door, so grab one of the last few remaining tickets HERE.

Check out Panic Shack’s ‘linktree’.

Further reading:

PANIC SHACK – AFTER DARK & RIS, REBELLION FESTIVAL, BLACKPOOL 4.8.22

We make our way over from Club Casbah to the After Dark & RIS stage for Panic Shack who are a young quintet consisting of four girls (two on guitars, one on bass and one on vox) plus Nick on drums, who was playing his first ever gig with them – he did great by the way!. Today was the band’s first time in Blackpool.

Romi, Sarah, Emily, and Meg formed Panic Shack back in 2018 in Cardiff, Wales and armed themselves with brash, witty lyrics and killer hooks. Some say that they crashed through the UK music scene with a tidal wave of ear-crunching noise. Immediately building up a reputation for their raw, unapologetic live shows and off-kilter songs.

If sharp riot grrrl power pop with hooks a plenty is your bag, then Panic Shack are for you. When we saw them at this year’s Great Escape new music festival there was a large queue outside the Brighthelm Centre, so clearly they are already building a fine reputation for themselves.

Tonight, they began their socially conscious 29 minute set, two minutes early at 00:28am. They are the new sound of punk that write lyrics about annoying everyday happenings and are a band that fit Brighton’s mindset. Yet again the sound and lighting at the After Dark & RIS stage is top notch. They clearly have the best in the business. This actual stage is the most compact I’ve seen all day and it is only about 3 feet off the ground and so fans can get up close and personal with the band and thus feed off of their performance. During the set the quartet of ladies like to do their dance routines, such as for the extremely catchy ‘Mannequin Man’ whilst drummer Nick attacks his kit. The vocals are often offered in a talky style as in telling a story to music. Applause goes to the bassist, whose strap broke mid-tune and so she crouched down and rested it on her knee in order to finish the number. This was a decent toe tapping set and Panic Shack are obviously making a name for themselves, so I would suggest catching them as soon as possible!