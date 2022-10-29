BREAKING NEWS

Cost of living crisis means more staff and volunteers needed in Brighton and Hove, says charity

The cost of living crisis has led a charity to seek more staff and volunteers in Brighton and Hove and the surrounding area.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove said that it was “looking for people to work on the front line in a range of roles, supporting older people through what will be a very difficult winter”.

The charity said: “Employee vacancies are wide-ranging and include dementia support, caring for those in crisis and home helps.

“Volunteer roles are also varied, including receptionists, IT support, kitchen and café help as well as dementia support, being there for people after a hospital stay and acting as a first point of contact when people call the charity.”

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove’s director of people Parul Chatterjee said “We know this is going to be an incredibly tough winter for many older people.

“So we’re recruiting over the coming months to try to ensure that when the coldest weather strikes, we’re ready to respond.

“We want to add to our team of amazing and dedicated employees and volunteers who can work face to face with older people, supporting them when they need us the most.

“Our charity makes an incredible difference in our community every single day so please check out our website if you’d like to be part of that. We’d love to hear from you.”

The charity said that it was looking for people who could support its “core values of professionalism, teamwork and putting older people at the heart of everything it does”.

It added: “Those interested in volunteering can offer as little as a couple of hours a week and are matched to roles based on interests, skills and experience.

“Volunteering is fulfilling, interesting and sociable. It can also help develop transferrable skills that may lead to other employment opportunities.

“To find out more, visit the ‘Get involved’ section on the Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove website at www.ageukwsbh.org.uk or call 0800 019 1310.”

