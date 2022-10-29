Premier League Match Day 14 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea
Posted On 29 Oct 2022 at 2:13 pm
Comment: 0
As anticipated grudge matches go this is right up there as Graham Potter brings his former Albion coaching staff and Marc Cucurella back to the Amex.
Danny Welbeck and Jan Veltman appear injured.
Karou Mitoma makes his full Albion debut while Under 23 stalwarts Ed Turns , Andrew Moran and James Furlong are named on the bench.
