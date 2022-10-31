Healthwatch Brighton and Hove appoints new chief executive

Healthwatch Brighton and Hove said today (Monday 31 October) that it had appointed a former civil servant as its new chief executive.

Alan Boyd will take over running the health watchdog next April, taking over from David Liley who is due to retire.

Healthwatch said: “Alan has worked for the organisation for over five years and brings to the role his considerable experience and knowledge of local health and care issues affecting our city, having formerly worked in the civil service in senior positions in this country and abroad.”

Mr Liley plans to retire at the end of March after eight years at the helm. He said: “I am delighted that Alan has been appointed as my successor by the Healthwatch Brighton and Hove board.

“Our services will be in good hands as we continue to speak for people and communities and call decision-makers to account.

“Healthwatch Brighton and Hove has recruited now to allow for a full and detailed handover period.

“The new chief executive officer is joining an organisation that enjoys a strong local and national reputation with secure contracts, stable finances and excellent future prospects.

“Alan’s role will be to build on the established sound foundations, lead and inspire staff and volunteers, while supporting our board of directors.”

Healthwatch Brighton and Hove chair Geoffrey Bowden said today: “We are delighted that Alan has accepted the role of chief executive officer.

“He has established himself as a key player in the current team and the board is excited by his vision for the organisation.

“He brings a wide range of experience both within the health and social care sector and from his former career as a senior civil servant.

“This will help Healthwatch Brighton and Hove realise its vision for maintaining and promoting the voice and influence of people in the city using the NHS and social care services.

“Combined with his many years working for Healthwatch Brighton and Hove, he is in a strong position to lead the organisation. I and the rest of the Healthwatch board are looking forward to working with Alan.

“He will have a large pair of boots to fill when our current chief executive officer David Liley retires at the end of March next year. He is a hard act to follow, but we believe that Alan is the right person to do that.”

Mr Boyd said today: “It is an absolute honour to be taking on this role and I would like to extend my thanks to the board for their faith in me.

“I am very proud to have worked for Healthwatch Brighton and Hove for five and half years and am ready for this new challenge.

“Healthwatch Brighton and Hove has an incredibly talented and dedicated staff, board and volunteer team and, with their support and skills, I know we can achieve even more.

“Hearing the patient and social service user’s voice is extremely important to me. A system built around people’s needs has the best chance of succeeding.

“Our city has some of the best NHS staff, social care staff, local voluntary and community groups and individuals.

“All strive to deliver quality services and I want Healthwatch to work even more collaboratively with them all, as well as our Healthwatch colleagues in East and West Sussex.

“Together we can find solutions to the problems the NHS and our social care services face in Brighton and Hove and across Sussex.

“I will always ensure that we remain a critical friend where necessary but equally important to me and the whole of Healthwatch is to give credit for quality service provision where it occurs.”