University campus to remain closed tomorrow for urgent mains gas repairs



The University of Brighton’s Falmer campus will remain closed for teaching tomorrow as engineers work to repair a mains gas pipe.

Southern Gas Network (SGN) was called to the campus this morning at 7am after reports of a gas smell in the area.

Buildings were closed and buses diverted while they spent hours investigating the suspected leak.

They have now discovered damage to the mains gas pipe which require “significant repairs” and SGN has assured the university it will be working around the clock until they are completed.

Tomorrow, only halls of residence will be open.

A spokesperson for the University of Brighton said: “We regret that this emergency has required the Falmer campus to be closed, and that campus-based teaching and related activities for Wednesday have to be rearranged.

“We are committed to ensuring that our Falmer-based students’ education is not compromised by what has happened and we will contact them with further information about online delivery of teaching, where possible.

“Facilities at our City and Moulsecoomb campuses remain open for use by all students and staff.”