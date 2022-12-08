Lewes Psychedelic Festival 2023 announced

Promoters Melting Vinyl and international visual artist Innerstrings have today announced the details for Lewes Psychedelic Festival 2023, which is set to return on Saturday 4th of February at the ancient setting of All Saints Centre in Lewes, where they will be bringing together a wide variety of acts under the psych umbrella. Innerstrings will be bringing the visuals, turning both rooms into a bath of swirling liquid light, not unlike being in a giant lava lamp.

Since 2009, ‘Lewes Psych Fest’ is known for its mind-expansive lineups with a range of psych wonders from Brighton and beyond. The 2023 event will be no different with even more rule-breakers and genre-defyers than ever before. Expect to hear the Hindustani classical psychic fuzz-toned sound of international psychedelic rock group Karma Sheen; the Welsh language orations and sudden outbursts of fuzz bass of duo VÄLVĒ; and the complex sonic capabilities, and mechanical rhythms of this year’s headliner – TVAM. This is merely a glance at some of the diverse and distinctive artists performing at this year’s event.

Historically this unique event has always sold out well in advance; so we advise the early purchase of tickets to avoid disappointment, especially as there is limited capacity for all ticket holders on the Saturday afternoon in the Small Psych Room (within All Saints Centre) and also across the road in the Union Music Store. https://www.facebook.com/unionmusicstore

Lewes Psychedelic Festival 2023 lineup is as follows:

All Saints Centre – Main Psych Stage: 6-11pm:

TVAM

Acid Klaus

Karma Sheen

MEMORIALS

Oddfellows Casino

All Saints Centre – Small Psych Stage: 3-5pm:

VÄLVĒ

Mark Peters

Union Music Store: 3-5pm:

Sairie

More artists TBA

Let’s meet the artists:

TVAM

TVAM is the project alias of Manchester-based musician/producer Joe Oxley, whose sound takes the listener on a spiritual journey through complex sonic capabilities and mechanical rhythms. TVAM’s sound is not afraid to be a sheer melting pot of creative endeavors, with nuances of neo-psychedelia, shoegaze, electronica, ambiance, Krautrock, and alternative rock gloriously spilling out over the brim.

Acid Klaus

If you look at some of the most exciting, innovative & critically acclaimed electronic music that has come out of the North of England over the past years; at the forefront is Adrian Flanagan who’s spent two decades working on the fringes of alternative music as a songwriter, wordsmith, musician, producer, remixer, DJ and cultural agitator. Adrian returns this year with his debut album under the Acid Klaus moniker.

Karma Sheen

Karma Sheen are an International Hindustani Classical Psychedelic rock group that create an eclectic mix of 60’s/70’s psychedelia, running through Hindustani classical sounds and Sufi-inspired lyrics that complete a psychic fuzz-toned sound. Enticing the masses into psychedelic trips and deep bass-driven rhythmic beats, Karma Sheen’s energy, passion, and devotion are carried into their live shows.

MEMORIALS

MEMORIALS is the new Brighton-based band of Verity Susman (Electrelane frontwoman) and Matthew Simms (Wire, Better Corners, It Hugs Back). Their records and live shows are a wide-ranging, multi-instrumental combination of songs, drones, spacerock freakouts, and live tape looping.

Oddfellows Casino

Oddfellows Casino hail from the mountains of Sussex and are an ensemble whose music blends psychedelia with pastoral folktronica and lyrics that explore themes of folklore, paganism, and ritual. Live, the band plays as a seven-piece, with rich psychedelic sounds melding cornet, hammond, Moog, flute, Tibetan bowls, harmonium, and clarinet.

VÄLVĒ

What is VÄLVĒ? Folk lullabies re-imagined by the BBC Radiophonic Workshop. Found-sound collages interrupted by Welsh language orations and sudden outbursts of fuzz bass. Gleaming synthpop workouts that collapse into swirling dreamscapes of sax and harp. That is VÄLVĒ.

Mark Peters

Mark Peters creates captivating musical sculptures which explore the sonic dynamics of many genres including ambient electronica, shoegaze, dreampop, neo-psychedelia, and experimental. Peters’ art overall creates a highly atmospheric mood which makes entire rooms float into a state of sheer bliss.

Sairie

Sairie are Emma Morton (vocals, autoharp), Jon Griffin (vocals, guitar) and Andy Thomas (bass), from East Sussex. Their music is a mix of original and traditional folk, inspired by their shared love of dark tales, folklore, mystery and nature. “Anticipation grows for where Sairie can take their open-eared psych-folk vision next.” – Folk Radio

The All Saints Centre will have a bar serving local ales and good quality alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. Plus there is a cloakroom available from 5.30pm Saturday for £1 a coat/bag, left at your own risk but there will be someone attending it the whole time.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am Friday 9th December and can be purchased HERE.